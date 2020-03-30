Judith 'Judy' M. Cullen

GREEN BAY, Wis./ONALASKA -- Judith "Judy" M. Cullen, 86, of Green Bay, formerly of Onalaska died Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home in Green Bay. Judy was born June 15, 1933, to the late Harold and Constance Clark in Kenosha, Wis.

Judy graduated from Kenosha Bradford High School in 1951. After high school Judy worked in office positions including Snap-on Tools in Kenosha, Wis. On April 28, 1956, Judy married John B. Cullen in Kenosha and they shared nearly 64 years together. John was a 28-year Air Force veteran and Judy was there to always provide support and keep things going on the home front. Together they were stationed in Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Montana, Iowa and in England. When John served in Vietnam, it was Judy who took care of the family and even learned how to drive.

Judy and John wound up in Onalaska in February, 1973 and spent 45 wonderful years on Green Bay street with the best neighbors ever. Judy returned to the workforce and spent time at the Northside McDonalds and Shopko, before "officially" retiring. Judy and John moved to Green Bay, in May, 2018, to be closer to their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Judy took great pride in her family and enjoyed attending all of their sporting events and other activities. Judy and John enjoyed traveling around the country and seeing friends they had made during the years of serving in the Air Force. They especially loved the outdoors as evidenced by the three cruises they took to Alaska.

Judy is survived by her husband, John of Green Bay; sons, Jim (Jean) of Green Bay, Jeff (Char) of Blaine, Minn.; grandchildren, Matt (special friend, Becky) of Brillion, Katie of Green Bay, Tim (Britta) of Green Bay, Karly (fiancée, Aaron) of Edgar, Jonathan of New York City, Nicole of Blaine; great-grandchildren, Kobe, Desani, Erv, Shiloh, Laine and Jett; sister, Gwen Mason (Odis) of Onalaska; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Phyllis Fuller; and brother-in-law, Donald Fuller.

We want to thank Judy's neighbors on Green Bay street for all of the support and friendship they provided over the years, her special friend, Deb (Debbie Bobcat) Kaufmann, the wonderful staff at Allouez Sunrise Village and Unity Hospice, who cared for Judy the past few months.

Due to the current situation there will be a private family service Tuesday, April 7, in Onalaska and a celebration of life at a future date. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at .