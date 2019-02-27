Judith Ann Clark (Bair)

Judith Ann Clark (Bair), 74, beloved wife of Robert Daniel Clark, passed away in her daughters home after a long battle with several bone marrow disorders Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Seattle.

They shared 54 years of marriage together. Born in St. Johns, Mich., July 17, 1944, she was the daughter of Carl Allen Bair and Violet Thelma Bair (Kridner). Her sense of adventure started early in life with her enjoyment of canoeing, camping and fishing and later riding motorcycle and learning to fly. She married her husband, in Roscommon, Mich., May 14, 1965, whom she had grown up across the street from, outside of St. Johns. She graduated with her bachelor of science degree in occupational therapy (OT) from Western Michigan University in 1967. She worked in OT in several facilities, while Dan was in the Navy and while he got his degree at Michigan State University.

Both of their children, Aaron and Heather, were born in Lansing, Mich., prior to the family moving to La Crosse, in 1973. She started in OT at Lakeview Health Center in West Salem, in 1974 and was promoted to Nursing Home Administrator until her retirement in 2003. She enjoyed traveling, birding and working on projects around the home, with her husband and other family. There was not a project that she wouldn't be able to figure out how to accomplish. Quilting with her daughter, Heather, became a favorite hobby later in her life. She will be remembered for being devoted to her family, immediate and extended, and for her willingness to help anyone when called upon. She was well loved and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Daniel Clark; daughter, Heather Ann Clark; daughter-in-law, Christine Marie Clark; brother, Philip Allen (Michele) Bair; sister-in-law, Sharron Bryant Bair; brother-in-law, Lawrence Allen Foy; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son, Aaron Daniel Clark; her parents; brother, William Carl Bair; sister, Linda Joan Foy (Bair); and sister, Patricia Jean Bair.

There are plans for a memorial in the future.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to NPR ( ), Seattle Cancer Care Alliance ( ) and The MDS foundation ( ).