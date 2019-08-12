Follow story
Judith Carter
August 12, 2019
Judith (Borshoff) Carter
Judith (Borshoff) Carter, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S. Inurnment will follow immediately afterwards at the Catholic Cemetery, located at 519 Losey Blvd. S. To plant a tree in memory of Judith Carter, please visit Tribute Store.
