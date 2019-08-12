Judith (Borshoff) Carter

On Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, Judith (Borshoff) Carter, 75, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. Judith was born Sept. 9, 1943, in McKeesport, Pa., the first child of Jennings and Mary (Kohler) Massery. She graduated from nursing school in Rochester, Minn., and was well-regarded among her nursing colleagues and well-loved by her patients, in her career spanning over 30 years, at Lutheran Hospital. She died precisely at 7 p.m. Aug. 12, her shift being finally over.

In her lifetime, she lived throughout the U.S. and overseas. She would be forever influenced by her time in Japan, New Mexico and Okinawa. She carried with her a love of Asian aesthetics and she would often use this influence in her art, sewing and needlepoint. She was an accomplished seamstress and her children and granddaughter cherish the handmade dresses, doll clothes and needlepoint artwork that still hangs on the walls.

Judith was preceded in death by her mother, Mary. She is survived by her father, Jennings Massery; her sister, Maxine (Gary) Smith; her brothers, Bill (Maggie) Massery and Mark (Mary) Massery; her husband, Garry Carter; her three daughters, Alisa (Michael) Stephens, Carmen (Bruce) Jordan and Laura Borshoff; her granddaughter, Madeline Jordan; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today, Aug. 16, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., in (Borshoff) Carter