Juanita M. Seifert
May 04, 1938 - January 15, 2020
Juanita M. Seifert of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Gundersen Health System. Juanita was born May 4, 1938, in La Crosse, to Roland and Edith Hauser. She was the beloved wife of Gordon Seifert, who passed away July 26, 2015, and now they are together again having a beer.
Juanita is survived by a brother, Roger (Linda) Hauser of La Crosse; and four brothers-in-law, James Seifert, Gene Kotecki, Donald Kotecki and Russel (Corky) Kotecki; and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Darlene Faas and Tod Hauser who helped care for Juanita.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; her parents; brother, Clifford Hauser; and sisters, Sharon, Shirley and Pat.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family and there are no services, per her wishes. She would encourage you to donate to the DAV or Wounded Warriors in honor of Gordon's distinguished military service.
Published on January 18, 2020
in memory of Juanita
