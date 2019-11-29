Follow story
Joye Fitting
November 29, 2019
Joye L. Fitting
HOUSTON, Minn. -- Joye L. Fitting, 92, of Houston passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be planned for this coming Spring.
Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Houston is assisting the family with arrangements.
