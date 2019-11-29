Joye Fitting
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Joye Fitting

November 29, 2019

Joye Fitting Joye L. Fitting
HOUSTON, Minn. -- Joye L. Fitting, 92, of Houston passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be planned for this coming Spring.
Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Houston is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on December 9, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Joye Fitting, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Joye
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 09, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.