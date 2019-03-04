Joyce Evelyn (Minor) Szobody

Joyce Evelyn (Minor) Szobody, 79, passed away peacefully Monday, March 4, 2019, at Eagle Crest South Assisted Living in La Crosse.

She was born Sept. 2, 1939, in the town of Hay River, Dunn County, Wis. She was the daughter of Robert and Alvena (Larson) Minor. She graduated from Clear Lake High School. While living and working in Madison, Wis., she met Timothy Szobody, whom she was married to for 35 years.

Joyce enjoyed baking, sewing and flower gardening. She cherished spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Joyce shared her gift of loving and nurturing children with the many families that she provided childcare for over the years.

She is survived by her loving children, Jeff Minor (Roxanne), Julie Van Berkum (Todd), Jennine Rivard (Jim), William Szobody, and Robert Szobody (Jessica); and adoring grandchildren, Sherry, Corey, Samantha, Shelley, Tyler, Kaetlin, Hayley, Morgan, Olivia, Owen and Liam. She is also survived by her brothers, Dewayne Minor and Elroy Minor; and several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her mother; father; sisters, Gloria and Roberta; and brother, Sheldon.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. today, March 8, at the Moe Lutheran Church in Clayton, Wis., with Pastor Margaret Grant officiating. A time of gathering will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at a later date at the Hay River Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 222 Harriman Ave., North Amery, Wis.