Joyce E. Johnson
October 22, 1932 - May 05, 2019
Joyce E. Johnson
GENOA -- Joyce E. Johnson, 86, of Genoa passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.
She was born Oct. 22, 1932, in La Crosse, to Albert and Frieda (Sutton) Ghelfi. On July 30, 1951, she married Larry D. Johnson in Caledonia, Minn., and he preceded her in death Feb. 23, 2018. Joyce had worked for many years at the Company Store. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, cake decorating, quilting, flower gardening and cooking.
Joyce is survived by six children, Jeff Johnson of Elroy, Wis., Cheryl (Randy) Dammon of La Crosse, Rae Holliday of La Crosse, John (Barb) Johnson of Mahomet, Ill., Tama (Arnie) Trussoni of Genoa and Lynn (Carl) Hohman of Genoa; 23 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn Schaffer of Minnesota; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Johnson of Longmont, Colo.; and a sister-in-law, Arlys Johnson of La Crosse. In addition to her husband, Larry, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Steve May 11, 2018; three sisters; and two brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Joyce's niece, Donna Fillmore will officiate. Burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and again from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on May 6, 2019
