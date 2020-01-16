Follow story
Joyce L. Ekern
March 30, 1926 - January 16, 2020
Joyce L. Ekern
GALESVILLE -- Joyce L. Ekern, 93, of Galesville died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born March 30, 1926, in La Crosse, to Helmer and Ida (Lebakken) Larson.
Joyce married Stanley Ekern Dec. 7, 1946, while employed as a telephone operator. She was a homemaker until her children were grown and then worked at Northern Engraving for many years. She was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Galesville, where she was active in the church circle and Sunday school.
Joyce is survived by four sons, Steven, Daniel (Susie), David (Lois) and Samuel; four grandchildren, Mary, Heidi, Trygve and Emily; and a brother, James (Kay) Larson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; her parents; and her siblings, Marian, Arlene and La Vonne.
A private family burial will be held at a later date. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 18, 2020
