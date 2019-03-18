Joyce Ann (Duray) Domabyl

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Joyce Ann (Duray) Domabyl, 86, of La Crescent passed away peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019, at Bethany St Joseph Care Center, La Crosse. Joyce was born Feb. 9, 1933, in Chicago, Ill., to Fred and Elsie (Swiontek) Duray.

She attended High School and Blackburn College in Chicago. She married Richard Domabyl Feb. 11, 1956. A few years later they relocated to La Crescent with four children in tow. They had two more children shortly after. She worked for Montgomery Wards in the catalog department, was a waitress for 35 years between the Commadore Club in La Crescent and then at the Holiday Inn in La Crosse. She later worked as a phone operator at Sprint in Winona, Minn. until she retired in 1998.

In her early years Joyce would paint beautiful winter and holiday scenes on windows of many businesses. Joyce loved knitting and crocheting and going to the Fitting Knit Shop to learn new things and get help on where she went wrong with her stitches. She would make beautiful scarves and gifts for all her family. She loved to take rides up and down the Mississippi river to look for eagles, swans and pelicans. She enjoyed the beautiful flowers and birds that would come into the yard. She enjoyed canning, going out for breakfast Wednesday mornings, gathering with her coffee clutch ladies once a month to chat and meeting the Sprint ladies the first Thursday of the month for lunch. Joyce was a very kind hearted and caring person. We will miss her quick wit and laughter! She found beauty in all the seasons and everyone she met! She will be greatly missed.

Joyce is survived by her brother, Fred (fiance'Dottie) Duray; her five children, Gail of La Crescent, Janet of La Crescent, Mark (Brenda) of Black River Falls, David of Oregon, Wis., and Kurt (Kim) of La Crescent; three grandchildren, Joyce, Jackie and Dylan: her five stepgrandchildren, Taylor, James, Steven, Patrick, and Nicolas; and five great-stepgrandchildren, Autumn, Meadow, Lylly Rose, Colt and Fenix; and great-great-stepgrandchild, Andre; and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Elsie Duray of Hayward; her husband, Richard; her daughter, Nancy; her grandson, Devin; and sister-in-law, Ruthann Duray.

A prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent, 111 S Oak St. The Rev. Gregory Havel will officiate. Burial will be in the Crucifixion Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of services. Online guestbook is available at .

Flowers - Monét Floral (608)785-7070 or In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to - St Judes .