Joyce Crayton
January 12, 2020
Joyce L. Crayton
Joyce L. Crayton, 60, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at North Presbyterian Church, 1327 North Salem Rd., La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given the Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Court, Onalaska.
For a complete obituary please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on January 13, 2020
Events
Funeral Service
Thursday January 16, 2020
11:00 AM
North Presbyterain Church
1327 North Salem Road, La Crosse, WI, United States
