Joy Renae Krueger

SPARTA -- Joy Renae Krueger, 64, of Sparta died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center, Sparta. She was born April 18, 1955, in Green Bay, Wis. She graduated from Green Bay Southwest in 1973. She attended Milwaukee School of Nursing in 1979.

Joy married Kim Krueger Aug. 25, 1979, at Green Bay Calvary Lutheran Church. Joy worked 28 years for Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, the last 18 years in OB. She also worked for two years at Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska and worked for the Monroe County Health Department and Rolling Hills as well.

Joy was a member of the Oktoberfest Grenadier Corps in La Crosse and season ticket holders for the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, canning, cooking and reading. Above all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Joy is survived by her husband, Kim of Sparta; her three children, Jared (Rachel) Krueger, Joel Krueger and Elise Krueger; three grandchildren, Layla, Peyton and Gage; five siblings, Lana (Wayne) Woulf, Gary Roden, Terry (Shari) Roden, Doug (Sue) Roden and Lisa Fix; her mother, Ramona Melport; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Melport; and best friend, Ingrid Brindley.

The family would like to thank the staff at Rolling Hills, for the care they provided for Joy.

A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, Aug. 20, at St. John's Ev Lutheran Church, Sparta, with the Reverend John Meyer officiating. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the church.

Online condolences may be offered at Joy's family at . The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.