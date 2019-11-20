Joseph Trynowski

NEW ALBIN, Iowa -- Joseph Trynowski, 48, of New Albin died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. Joseph Todd, the son of James and Linda (McCabe) Trynowski, was born Aug. 1, 1971, in La Crosse. He graduated from Luther High School in Onalaska, and received his two-year degree from Penn State University. Joe worked as a sales and estimating manager for Fireline Sprinkler Corporation and has been a union sprinkler fitter for 20 years.

Joe loved his fishing trips to Alaska, deer and pheasant hunting with his buddies, and pontoon boating with his wife, Pam; and dog, Ruby. He never said no to helping butcher a deer or smoking meats or eggs. He also loved having people over for fish fries and football parties. He was especially proud of his two daughters, Jillian and Autumn.

Joe was a member of the UA Local 669 Sprinkler Fitters Union and he belonged to the Lansing Sportsmen's Club.

Joe is survived by his wife, Pamela Mitchell of New Albin; two daughters, Jillian Mitchell of Frederick, Md., and Autumn (David) Holzberg of Issaquah, Wash.; his parents, James and Linda Trynowski of Dakota, Minn.; his grandmother, Geraldine McCabe of Dakota; two sisters, LeeAnn (Philip) Heiden of La Crescent, Minn., and Jill (Robert) Cox of Freeburg, Minn.; two nephews, Matthew and Andrew Heiden; a niece, Emma Cox; and many friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vaughn and Alice Trynowski and John McCabe.

A celebration of life will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at New Albin Community Center, New Albin.

We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, Iowa is helping the family with the arrangements.