Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Joseph Temte
Joseph "Linse" Temte
Joseph "Linse" Temte, 83, passed away in Naples, Fla. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, just a few days before his 84th birthday. Linse is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy (Becwar); children, Joseph Linse Temte II (Holly) and Virginia DeLisi (Tom); grandchildren, Alison Wong (Derek), Camille DeLisi (Scott Kottemann), Lauren Temte and Joseph Linse Temte III (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Phoebe and Theodore Wong; siblings, William Temte (Louise), Alma Johnson; and sister-in-law, Diana Temte. He was predeceased by his parents, and brother, Eric; and brother-in-law, Myron Johnson (Mike). Linse loved the Green Bay Packers, his barbershop quartet-The Monotones, and his extended family and many friends. Linse and his brother, Eric, started The Monotones with two friends when they were students at La Crosse Logan High School. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Joseph "Linse" Temte, 83, passed away in Naples, Fla. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, just a few days before his 84th birthday. Linse is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy (Becwar); children, Joseph Linse Temte II (Holly) and Virginia DeLisi (Tom); grandchildren, Alison Wong (Derek), Camille DeLisi (Scott Kottemann), Lauren Temte and Joseph Linse Temte III (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Phoebe and Theodore Wong; siblings, William Temte (Louise), Alma Johnson; and sister-in-law, Diana Temte. He was predeceased by his parents, and brother, Eric; and brother-in-law, Myron Johnson (Mike). Linse loved the Green Bay Packers, his barbershop quartet-The Monotones, and his extended family and many friends. Linse and his brother, Eric, started The Monotones with two friends when they were students at La Crosse Logan High School. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published on November 2, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Joseph
in memory of Joseph
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 02, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.