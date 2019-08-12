Follow story
Joseph Gerald Snyder
July 30, 1964 - August 12, 2019
Joseph Gerald Snyder, 55, of La Crosse passed away at his home Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Joe was born July 30, 1964, in Adams-Friendship, Wis., to James and Helen (Burke) Snyder. Following graduation from Logan High School, Joe spent his career working with Culligan water softeners. He was joined in marriage to Kristi Osterloo, Oct. 10, 2003. In his free time, Joe enjoyed golfing. Often times, Joe could be found hanging out with friends and neighbors, enjoying a cold beverage in his garage, maybe grilling some dinner or playing cards.
Joe is survived by his wife, Kristi; daughters, Elizabeth (Bill) Fuerstenau of Horicon, Wis., Natalie (Kent) Anderson of Rosendale, Wis.; son, Timothy Snyder of West Salem; grandchildren, Harrison Snyder, Oliver, Hannah and Liam Fuerstenau; brothers, John (Mary) Snyder of Eau Claire, Wis., and David Snyder of Black River Falls; and niece, Sarah Snyder. Joe was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. For more information and to share online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
