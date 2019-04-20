Joseph F. Reigel

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Joseph "Joe" F. Reigel, 87, of Eau Claire died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Dove Healthcare-West.

Joe was born Aug. 16, 1937, in Marshfield, Wis., to the late Joseph and Beryl (Goddard) Reigel. He graduated from Marshfield High School. Joe married Gloria Clason Feb. 27, 1960, in Marshfield. Joe worked as a union electrician for many years. He was a long time member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He loved helping at the church for different events. Joe enjoyed anything outdoors, including hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his children, Marty (Marlene) Reigel of Rockland, Lisa (Michael) Reigel-Zeug of Rehoboth, Mass., Linda Howard of Verona and Joe (Jean) Reigel of Bangor; grandchildren, Rainia, Myria, Audrey and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Edmond and Charlotte; and brother, Arthur Reigel of Marshfield.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; and seven siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire, with Fr. Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.

