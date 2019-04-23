Joseph "Joe" J. Ready Jr.

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Joseph "Joe" J. Ready Jr., 95, of La Crescent died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at La Crescent Health Services. He was born in Winona County, Minn., Dec. 10, 1923, to Joseph J. and Mary (Buehler) Ready Sr. He married Arlene M. Abnet in 1948.

Joe lived and worked his entire life in the La Crescent area. He, along with his wife, Arlene, founded and operated Ready Bus Line throughout their working years. In retirement they lived at the Ready farm, continuing their support of the community, schools and La Crescent area.

Prior to starting the bus company, Joe served his country with the U.S. Army, was a butter maker, construction worker and farmer.

In addition to his wife, Arlene of La Crescent, he is survived by two sons, John of Brownsville, Minn., Tom (Kathy) Ready of La Crescent; grandchildren, Alice, Maggie and Dayton; his sister, Mary Ann Luedtke; his brother, LeRoy Ready; in laws, Donna Ready, Carol Ready, Howard and Marion Kappauf, Jerry Abnet, Ken and Theo Abnet; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Joseph Ready Sr.; siblings, Lawrence and Marjorie Ready, Pearl and Vilas Sorenson, George "Shorty," Robert, Ron Ready; and sister-in-law, Lois.

The family would like to thank La Crescent Health Services and the wonderful staff for their care of Joe in the last year. They would like to also thank Bonnie Bakewell and Jerry Abnet for their support and aid to the family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 29, at the Church Of The Crucifixion, La Crescent. The Rev. Gregory Havel will officiate. Burial with military honors provided by Gittens Leidel American Legion Post 595, will take place in the Crucifixion Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass, Monday morning at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Joe's memory. Online guestbook may be signed at .