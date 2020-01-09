Joseph L. Mcdermitt
Joseph L. Mcdermitt

September 30, 1959 - January 09, 2020

Joseph "Joey" L. Mcdermitt, was taken to the lord Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Flagstaff, Ariz. Born Sept. 30, 1959, in Riverside, Calif., to Caralyn and Joseph McDermitt. The family then moved to Lacrosse, where Joey began his life. Joey was a very loved and known person in the La Crosse community.
He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Fema and Shayna Miller (Dylan); one son, Kyle McDermitt of La Crosse; three granddaughters, Summer, Kacie, Maddie; two grandsons, Alec and Brody, with another expected; one brother, David McDermitt of La Crosse; two sisters, Christine Osbourne and Kathleen McDermitt, both of La Crosse; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Caralyn and Joesph McDermitt.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Hospitality House in La Crosse. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. June 20, at Houska Park.
Published on March 9, 2020
