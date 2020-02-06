Joseph C. Manning

Joseph C. Manning, 98, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall. He was born Dec. 26, 1921, in Arcadia, to Martin and Anna (Kupietz) Manning.

Joe worked in shipping on the Great Lakes and served in the Merchant Marines during World War ll. In his younger years he enjoyed trapping, hunting and fishing and continued to trout and ice fish into his late 80s. Joe was also a talented woodworker. On Oct. 7, 1987, Joe married Ethel M. (Thesing) Nibbe. She died May 7, 2008.

He is survived by a sister, Ruth Harrison; many nieces and nephews; stepdaughters, Gloria Heck and Donna (Roger) Emerson; five stepgrandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Ethel, he was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Beatrice, Winnie and Roseanne; and two nieces, Penny and Sara.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Lawrence B. Berger will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Arcadia. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Joe's family appreciates the care given to Joe at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center over the past five months.