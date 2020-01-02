Joseph C. Lehrke
Joseph C. Lehrke

January 02, 2020

HOLMEN -- Joseph "Joe" C. Lehrke, 73, of Holmen passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Marinuka Manor in Galesville. A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the Berean Baptist Church, N20601 U.S. Hwy. 53, Galesville. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
