Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Joseph Lehrke
January 02, 2020
Joseph "Joe" C. Lehrke
HOLMEN -- Joseph "Joe" C. Lehrke, 73, of Holmen passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Marinuka Manor in Galesville. A celebration of life will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 6, at the Berean Baptist Church, N20601 US Hwy 53, Galesville. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
HOLMEN -- Joseph "Joe" C. Lehrke, 73, of Holmen passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Marinuka Manor in Galesville. A celebration of life will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 6, at the Berean Baptist Church, N20601 US Hwy 53, Galesville. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on January 3, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Joseph
in memory of Joseph
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 03, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.