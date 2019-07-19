Follow story
Joseph A. Klimek
July 19, 2019
Joseph A. Klimek
WHITEHALL -- Joseph A. Klimek, 90, of Whitehall died Friday, July 19, 2019, in the Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in Saint John's Catholic Church in Whitehall. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.
Published on July 20, 2019
