Joseph A. Klimek
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Joseph A. Klimek

July 19, 2019

Joseph A. Klimek Joseph A. Klimek
WHITEHALL -- Joseph A. Klimek, 90, of Whitehall died Friday, July 19, 2019, in the Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in Saint John's Catholic Church in Whitehall. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.
Published on July 20, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Joseph
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 20, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.