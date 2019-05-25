Jonathan David Schuetz

Jonathan David Schuetz, a life long member and outstanding servant of Living Word Christian Church was born May 26, 1988, in La Crosse and departed to be with the Lord Saturday, May 25, 2019.

He is survived by his parents, Craig and Alice (Laurenzi) Schuetz; his faithful and loyal dog, Tilley; along with many friends and family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; John and Joyce Schuetz and Ezio and Elizabeth Laurenzi.

Jonathan was a blessing everywhere he went. His heart was for God and full of compassion towards people which led him to pray for those he met. He is a worshiper of God with an anointed gift to play the drums. He was blessed to be on the worship team at his church for several years, as well as a part of the CRU band at UW-La Crosse. He also played with La Crosse House of Prayer and was a member of the Beats of Freedom Band.

When asked what he wanted for his 31st birthday, Jonathan replied, "I want to go to Heaven." After a four year stand and courageous fight against colon cancer, he got his birthday wish! We hope you share Jonathan's desire to be with the Lord. Romans 10:9-10 tells us, "That if we confess with our mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in our heart that God raised him from the dead, we shall be saved. For with our hearts we believe unto righteousness and with our mouth confession is made unto salvation."

Please join us in the celebration of Jonathan's life Thursday, May 30, at Living Word Christian Church, 2015 Ward Ave., in La Crosse. Visitation will begin at 3p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Clements officiating. A meal will follow the services at the church. Burial will be held at 8:45 a.m. Friday, May 31, in the Onalaska City Cemetery.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at .

We are thankful to God for the gift he gave us in Jonathan and for the wonderful care given from the staff at Gundersen Health System and to all those who have prayed for and supported us.