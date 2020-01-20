Jon Robert Leveraus
Jon Robert Leveraus

January 20, 2020

Jon R. Leveraus, 76, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Gundersen Health System.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4141 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. Pastor John Stennes-Spidahl will officiate and burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Gundersen Medical Foundation for Cancer Research, 1836 South Ave., La Crosse.
The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.
Published on January 25, 2020
