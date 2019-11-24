Jon Blanchard

Jon Blanchard, 53, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 18, 1966, in La Crosse, to Jay and Margaret Ann (Allendorf) Blanchard.

Jon graduated from Central High School and obtained a bachelor's degree in business administration from Corpus Christi State University, in 1992 and later received an MBA from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Jon worked for Trane/Ingersoll Rand for over 10 years, followed by roles at Kaplan and Riverfront.

Jon enjoyed spending time with family and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He had a deep love for his deceased wife, Renee, and their children, Ana and Amaiyah. Jon also enjoyed spending time with his dogs, Maddie, Delilah and Ida.

Jon is survived his two daughters, Ana and Amaiyah; his mother, Margaret Blanchard; sister, Holly Blanchard (Tom Fitzpatrick); and nephew, Nicholas Deml. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Laura O'Neill (Mike); nieces, Katherine and Leah O'Neill; father-in-law, Joe Rivera (Jane). Jon was preceded in death by his wife, Renee Blanchard; and his father, Jay Blanchard.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Blaschke Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S. A private burial service will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Dec. 14, at the funeral home.

Memorials can be sent to Blaschke Schneider Funeral Home for the benefit of Jon and Renee Blanchard's daughters.

The family would like to thank all of the friends and neighbors who have supported us through this time.

