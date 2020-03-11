John S. Wisniewski, Jr

John S. Wisniewski, Jr, 56, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Mayo Clinic-St. Mary's in Rochester, Minn. John is survived by his wife, Diana; and his three sons, John W. Wisniewski, Tyler Wisniewski and Jeffrey Snitkoff. He is survived by his mother, Martha Wisniewski (née Wiles); sister, Julie Wisniewski Vos, and brother-in-law, Lee Vos; all of Port St. Lucie, Fla. He is also survived by nieces, Tina and Cassie Faulkner; nephews, Darrell Faulkner, Richard Wellman, Brian Wellman; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. John is predeceased by his father, John S. Wisniewski, Sr.; and his sister, Teresa Wisniewski Miller. John attended and graduated from Reeths Puffer High School in Muskegon, Mich. in 1982. He also attended and received his certification from truck driving school. He later majored in mass communications and graduated from The Connecticut School of Broadcasting in 1999. John was presently employed as a Service Advisor at Brenengen Autogroup in Onalaska. John was the Founder and President of The La Crosse Scooter Club. He played in the La Crosse Citywide Softball League. He was a mega fan of the Miami Dolphins football team. John was a great admirer and supporter of President Donald Trump. A service for family and friends is planned for a future date in Florida, as is a celebration of life gathering in La Crosse.