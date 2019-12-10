John 'Jack' W. Wartinbee

John "Jack" W., was born in La Crosse, into the loving family of D. Russell and Helen M. Wartinbee. Baptized into Christ at Christ Episcopal Church in La Crosse.

Educated in the public schools of La Crosse. Graduate of La Crosse Logan High School in 1953. During senior year, he began a friendship with classmate, Cecilia P. Beitz. Eventual engagement to her and then marriage in 1957, in Bavaria, Germany, where he was stationed while in the peace time U.S. Army. When they returned to the states, she worked full time so he could afford to resume his college education. When he became employed, she devoted her time and energy to their growing family of five children. She was a waterfall of blessings and a Christian woman with a smile a mile wide.

He started his career in retail banking in 1961. He was employed by banks in Milwaukee, Sparta and Whitefish Bay, Wis., before moving the family to Elmhurst, Ill., in 1972, where his employment included York State Bank & Trust, Co. In 1993, he assisted in starting the Community Bank of Elmhurst, from which he retired in 2002. During his banking career, he was blessed to work with informed mentors, dedicated bank directors, fellow bank officers and employees and gracious customers. He attended Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elmhurst, since 1974. He was a member of Elmhurst Lions club since 1994.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his dedicated wife, Cecilia; brother, Robert C. and wife, Margery, brother, James R. Sr. and wife, Mary Ann; sisters, M. Jean Bruemmer and husband, John, and Ellen M. Wartinbee. He was also preceded in death by a friend, Lorie Pieper. He is survived by sisters, Ann (Jim) Reeve and Lois "Tunie" (Gary) Stuhr; children, Carolyn Wartinbee, Jane (Ronald A.) Jablonski, Thomas Wartinbee, Sally (John) Soltys and Patricia (James II) Kottke; grandchildren, Ronald J. Jablonski, Desire Soltys, Gabrielle (Moises Cruz) Soltys, Brittany (J. Cesar Delgado) Soltys-Delgado, Ethan Soltys, Lance Kottke and Seth Kottke; great-grandchild, Lilly Cruz.

Visitation from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst. Services 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the funeral home. Private interment Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated for the charity of donor's choice. Info. 630-834-3515 or .

Born into Christ, baptized, confirmed, loving Christian wife, Ceil, friend Lorie, saved by grace, eternal life. Thank you, God. "Lift High the Cross."