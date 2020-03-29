John Ted T. Kline
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

John Ted T. Kline

March 29, 2020

John Ted T. Kline John Ted' T. Kline
John "Ted" T. Kline, 75, of Dakota County, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 29, 2020, after a 20-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Survived by loving wife, Susan; two brothers; three sons; and three grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, John P. Kline and Bettie Lue LaFollette Kline; and first wife, Lavon Wangen Kline.
Ted was a dominant figure in computer technology, having worked at Unisys, Cray Research and Quantum, during his long and productive career. A private celebration of life will be conducted at a later time due to concerns about COVID-19. Please make donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or a charity of donor's choice in memory of Ted.
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw, of South St. Paul, Minn., 651-767-9333.
Published on April 5, 2020
To send flowers to the family of John Ted T. Kline, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of John Ted
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 04, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.