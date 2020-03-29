Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
John Ted T. Kline
March 29, 2020
John Ted' T. Kline
John "Ted" T. Kline, 75, of Dakota County, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 29, 2020, after a 20-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Survived by loving wife, Susan; two brothers; three sons; and three grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, John P. Kline and Bettie Lue LaFollette Kline; and first wife, Lavon Wangen Kline.
Ted was a dominant figure in computer technology, having worked at Unisys, Cray Research and Quantum, during his long and productive career. A private celebration of life will be conducted at a later time due to concerns about COVID-19. Please make donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or a charity of donor's choice in memory of Ted.
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw, of South St. Paul, Minn., 651-767-9333.
John "Ted" T. Kline, 75, of Dakota County, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 29, 2020, after a 20-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Survived by loving wife, Susan; two brothers; three sons; and three grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, John P. Kline and Bettie Lue LaFollette Kline; and first wife, Lavon Wangen Kline.
Ted was a dominant figure in computer technology, having worked at Unisys, Cray Research and Quantum, during his long and productive career. A private celebration of life will be conducted at a later time due to concerns about COVID-19. Please make donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or a charity of donor's choice in memory of Ted.
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw, of South St. Paul, Minn., 651-767-9333.
Published on April 5, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of John Ted
in memory of John Ted
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 04, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.