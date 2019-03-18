John E. Sosalla

BLAIR -- John E. Sosalla, 63, of Blair passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 18, 2019.

Johnny, son of Adolph and Colette (Karash) Sosalla, was born Nov. 29, 1955, and was a lifelong resident of Trempealeau County. He married the love of his life, Marlene Sonsalla, May 27, 1978.

John was a passionate and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, farmer and friend. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. His simplistic gentle nature was known best by those closest to him, especially his grandchildren and animals. He was so very proud of his children and grandchildren.

Johnny worked for Carhart Seeds for 25 years before retirement. He loved living life on Square Bluff with Marlene and they were inseparable. Together they found the best local places to eat and loved sharing laughs with everyone they met.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marlene; mother, Colette; sons, Darcy (Karla) Sonsalla, Bobby (Danielle Arndt) Sosalla, Brad Sosalla; daughter, Denise (Neal) Schank; six grandchildren, Ryker and Renon Sonsalla, Adyson Sosalla, Nolan, Nora and Devin Schank; sister, Cindy (Ric) Hagen; brother, David (Rita); sister-in-law, Cheryl (David) Kamla. He is further survived by his two special dogs, Chip and Lady; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Adolph; an infant brother; father and mother-in-law, Apolinary and Irene Sonsalla; and nephew, Dustin.

John will be deeply missed by all.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 13, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence. A memorial Mass will be held at noon Rev. Woodrow Pace will officiate.

Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.wozneykillianfh@centurylink.net.