Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
John M. Skorstad
John M. Skorstad
John M. Skorstad, 94, found peace Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne Marie (nee Skogstad). Loving father of Sheila (Patrick) Mondloch, Jon (Kathy) Skorstad, Marty (Sue) Skorstad, Peter (Mary) Skorstad and David (Tanya) Skorstad. Proud grandfather of Jennifer (Chuck) Koch-Hessler, Michael (Lisa) Koch, Jodi (Steve) Sobieski, Shawn (Kendra) Skorstad, Jeff (Patty) Skorstad, Krista Moore, Katie (Dan) Naidu, Beth Skorstad, Matt (Lesley) Skorstad, Lindsay (Kevin) Holentunder and Emily Skorstad. Also loved by great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Christ the Victor Lutheran Church, 15700 W. Coffee Rd., New Berlin. Service at 11 a.m. Additional services to be held in Blair. Urn burial in the spring at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, Wis., 53151. 262-786-8009. Condolences to: www.krausefuneralhome.com.
John M. Skorstad, 94, found peace Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne Marie (nee Skogstad). Loving father of Sheila (Patrick) Mondloch, Jon (Kathy) Skorstad, Marty (Sue) Skorstad, Peter (Mary) Skorstad and David (Tanya) Skorstad. Proud grandfather of Jennifer (Chuck) Koch-Hessler, Michael (Lisa) Koch, Jodi (Steve) Sobieski, Shawn (Kendra) Skorstad, Jeff (Patty) Skorstad, Krista Moore, Katie (Dan) Naidu, Beth Skorstad, Matt (Lesley) Skorstad, Lindsay (Kevin) Holentunder and Emily Skorstad. Also loved by great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Christ the Victor Lutheran Church, 15700 W. Coffee Rd., New Berlin. Service at 11 a.m. Additional services to be held in Blair. Urn burial in the spring at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, Wis., 53151. 262-786-8009. Condolences to: www.krausefuneralhome.com.
Published on December 28, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of John
in memory of John
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 28, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.