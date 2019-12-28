John M. Skorstad
John M. Skorstad

John M. Skorstad, 94, found peace Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne Marie (nee Skogstad). Loving father of Sheila (Patrick) Mondloch, Jon (Kathy) Skorstad, Marty (Sue) Skorstad, Peter (Mary) Skorstad and David (Tanya) Skorstad. Proud grandfather of Jennifer (Chuck) Koch-Hessler, Michael (Lisa) Koch, Jodi (Steve) Sobieski, Shawn (Kendra) Skorstad, Jeff (Patty) Skorstad, Krista Moore, Katie (Dan) Naidu, Beth Skorstad, Matt (Lesley) Skorstad, Lindsay (Kevin) Holentunder and Emily Skorstad. Also loved by great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Christ the Victor Lutheran Church, 15700 W. Coffee Rd., New Berlin. Service at 11 a.m. Additional services to be held in Blair. Urn burial in the spring at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, Wis., 53151. 262-786-8009. Condolences to: www.krausefuneralhome.com.
Published on December 28, 2019
