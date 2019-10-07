John Schuppel
John Schuppel

October 08, 1934 - October 07, 2019

John Schuppel, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He was born Oct. 8, 1934.
"Big John," as he was known when he was a machinist at Trane, has gone fishing where the crappies and sunfish are big and there is no catch limit. He is one happy fisherman. He will be missed by his wife, Margo; and children, Sandy Zahorchak, Mark Schuppel, Jeff Schuppel and their families.
A celebration of Big John's life will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family. To send flowers to the family of John Schuppel, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 19, 2019
