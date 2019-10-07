Follow story
John Schuppel
October 08, 1934 - October 07, 2019
John Schuppel
John Schuppel, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He was born Oct. 8, 1934.
"Big John," as he was known when he was a machinist at Trane, has gone fishing where the crappies and sunfish are big and there is no catch limit. He is one happy fisherman. He will be missed by his wife, Margo; and children, Sandy Zahorchak, Mark Schuppel, Jeff Schuppel and their families.
A celebration of Big John's life will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.
