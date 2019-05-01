John Henry Schibbelhut
Facebook Twitter

John Henry Schibbelhut

May 01, 2019

John Henry Schibbelhut John Henry Schibbelhut
The Lord called to Himself in heaven the soul of John Henry Schibbelhut Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the age of 85 years.
A Christian funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at St. John's Lutheran Church, W3565 County Road M, La Crosse. The Rev. Andrew Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, Christ-St. John's Lutheran School, Luther High School, Martin Luther College, WELS Church Extension Fund, or Zion Lutheran Church of Gainsville, Fla., building fund. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. An online guest book and John's complete obituary can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on May 2, 2019
Events

Rayna Wortman
May 02, 2019
John was such a wonderful man. I was blessed to have worked with him for many years. My thoughts and prayers to his wife and family.