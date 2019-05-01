Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
John Henry Schibbelhut
May 01, 2019
John Henry Schibbelhut
The Lord called to Himself in heaven the soul of John Henry Schibbelhut Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the age of 85 years.
A Christian funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at St. John's Lutheran Church, W3565 County Road M, La Crosse. The Rev. Andrew Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, Christ-St. John's Lutheran School, Luther High School, Martin Luther College, WELS Church Extension Fund, or Zion Lutheran Church of Gainsville, Fla., building fund. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. An online guest book and John's complete obituary can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
The Lord called to Himself in heaven the soul of John Henry Schibbelhut Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the age of 85 years.
A Christian funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at St. John's Lutheran Church, W3565 County Road M, La Crosse. The Rev. Andrew Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, Christ-St. John's Lutheran School, Luther High School, Martin Luther College, WELS Church Extension Fund, or Zion Lutheran Church of Gainsville, Fla., building fund. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. An online guest book and John's complete obituary can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on May 2, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of John
in memory of John
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 02, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
1 posts
May 02, 2019
John was such a wonderful man. I was blessed to have worked with him for many years. My thoughts and prayers to his wife and family.