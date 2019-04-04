John Roou
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

John Roou

April 04, 2019

John Roou John "Jack" Roou
VIROQUA -- John "Jack" Roou, 79, of Viroqua died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, from complications following aortic heart valve replacement in late January.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Viroqua. Father Janusz Kowalski will officiate with burial at the Viroqua Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, they may also call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Viroqua American Legion Post 138. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
Published on April 8, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of John
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 08, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.