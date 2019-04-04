Follow story
John Roou
April 04, 2019
John "Jack" Roou
VIROQUA -- John "Jack" Roou, 79, of Viroqua died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, from complications following aortic heart valve replacement in late January.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Viroqua. Father Janusz Kowalski will officiate with burial at the Viroqua Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, they may also call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Viroqua American Legion Post 138. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
Published on April 8, 2019
