Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
John Timothy Rice
April 30, 1944 - September 15, 2019
John Timothy 'Tim' Rice
WEST SALEM -- John Timothy "Tim" Rice, 75, of West Salem began a new life with God Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Tim was born in Chicago, April 30, 1944. He started working at an early age delivering papers, before attending school at Immaculate Heart of Mary Grammar School. He attended St. Patrick's High School, where he graduated with honors, before receiving an engineering degree from St. Louis University.
Shortly after graduation, he married the love of his life, Karen, Nov. 26, 1966. Together they moved to La Crosse, where Tim began a 28 year career as a manufacturing engineer at Trane Company. In 1972, they purchased a farm in Mindoro, where they raised their sons and entertained family and friends.
During this time, Tim maintained an entrepreneurial spirit, owning and managing multifamily apartments, a window and door manufacturing company and preparing tax returns for neighbors.
Tim enjoyed dabbling in stocks, overnight travels within the tri-state region, fishing, hunting, cheering the Badgers and Bears football teams and of course, an evening out. Other interests include, ushering at St. Leo's Catholic Church, being a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, selling real estate, enjoying Karate, collecting coins and an occasional ride on his motorcycle.
He loved family gatherings, especially those that included his grandchildren's events. No matter what the occasion, weather and distance was never an obstacle. Words are inadequate in expressing how much we will miss Tim and his deep love and dedication to his faith and family.
Tim will be greatly missed by his wife of almost 53 years, Karen, nee Soroka; children, Scott (Sara) and Gregory (Jennifer); will be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren, Gannon, Logan, Graden, Bodin, Lilyah and Jaylis; dear brother of William (the late Janet) Rice, Jane (the late Robert) Chew and the late Gerald Rice. Caring brother-in-law to Ellen Young; and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas Rice and Dorothy (Sommers) Rice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, 210 West Hamlin St., West Salem. Father Raja Kennedy and Deacon Bob Zietlow will officiate. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday, both at the church. Memorials may be given to donor's local hospice or a charity of donors choice in Tim's name. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family during their time of loss. Online condolences may sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
To send flowers to the family of John Timothy Rice, please visit Tribute Store.
WEST SALEM -- John Timothy "Tim" Rice, 75, of West Salem began a new life with God Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Tim was born in Chicago, April 30, 1944. He started working at an early age delivering papers, before attending school at Immaculate Heart of Mary Grammar School. He attended St. Patrick's High School, where he graduated with honors, before receiving an engineering degree from St. Louis University.
Shortly after graduation, he married the love of his life, Karen, Nov. 26, 1966. Together they moved to La Crosse, where Tim began a 28 year career as a manufacturing engineer at Trane Company. In 1972, they purchased a farm in Mindoro, where they raised their sons and entertained family and friends.
During this time, Tim maintained an entrepreneurial spirit, owning and managing multifamily apartments, a window and door manufacturing company and preparing tax returns for neighbors.
Tim enjoyed dabbling in stocks, overnight travels within the tri-state region, fishing, hunting, cheering the Badgers and Bears football teams and of course, an evening out. Other interests include, ushering at St. Leo's Catholic Church, being a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, selling real estate, enjoying Karate, collecting coins and an occasional ride on his motorcycle.
He loved family gatherings, especially those that included his grandchildren's events. No matter what the occasion, weather and distance was never an obstacle. Words are inadequate in expressing how much we will miss Tim and his deep love and dedication to his faith and family.
Tim will be greatly missed by his wife of almost 53 years, Karen, nee Soroka; children, Scott (Sara) and Gregory (Jennifer); will be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren, Gannon, Logan, Graden, Bodin, Lilyah and Jaylis; dear brother of William (the late Janet) Rice, Jane (the late Robert) Chew and the late Gerald Rice. Caring brother-in-law to Ellen Young; and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas Rice and Dorothy (Sommers) Rice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, 210 West Hamlin St., West Salem. Father Raja Kennedy and Deacon Bob Zietlow will officiate. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday, both at the church. Memorials may be given to donor's local hospice or a charity of donors choice in Tim's name. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family during their time of loss. Online condolences may sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
To send flowers to the family of John Timothy Rice, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 28, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of John
in memory of John
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 28, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.