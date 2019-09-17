Follow story
John Timothy Rice
John 'Tim' Timothy Rice
WEST SALEMINDORO -- John "Tim" Timothy Rice, 75, of West Salemindoro entered his eternal home in heaven, with his loving family by his side Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory-Jostad Chapel, West Salem. For upcoming details please visit the funeral home at: www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on September 17, 2019
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
