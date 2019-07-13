John Franklin Pamperin

John F. Pamperin, 83, passed away July 13, 2019, in Davis, Calif. He was born April 17, 1936, in La Crosse, to Franklin and Mildred Pamperin (nee Davis). John was a longtime campus minister at the University of California at Davis and a social activist in the Davis community for over five decades.

He graduated from La Crosse Central High School in La Crosse, in 1954, where he was Student Council president, member of the Honor Society, president of the Pilgrim Fellowship (a youth group of the Congregational Church) and the star basketball player. He earned a full basketball scholarship to the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He graduated from Wisconsin in 1958, with a degree in accounting.

John loved all sports and could talk about players and games for hours. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Dodgers fan. John enjoyed recalling that as a student at Wisconsin, he faced off on the court against the young Wilt Chamberlain, who went on to a legendary career in the NBA.

After a period working at Milwaukee Gas and Light as an accountant, John had a calling to become a minister and graduated from the University of Chicago Theological Seminary and the United Church of Christ Seminary. He met and married a fellow classmate, Martha Mangold and they had a daughter, Claire. In 1963, he went to Davis, to serve as a minister with the Cal Aggie Christian Association (a student-oriented ministry).

Later in life he married Judy DeCesare and they had 20 lovely years together, with their Bichon dogs, Mike and Molly.

John is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Claire Grindall; grandchildren, Catherine and Andrew Grindall. He is also survived by his sister, Francie Onley of Arlington Heights, Ill.; nephews, Todd and Daniel Fisher; and grand-niece and nephew, Reece and Lars Fisher.