John "Jack" Niedfeldt was born March 31, 1949, in La Crosse, to Fred and Florence (Kopacek) Niedfeldt. Jack started working as a teen and understood the importance of hard work from a young age. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1967. After working in a construction job, Jack voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned to Company C, 16th Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Division in February 1968. Jack earned the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged in December 1970. Jack's service to our country included a tour of duty in Vietnam, as a combat engineer from June 1969 to June 1970. The Army recognized Jack's service with the Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, the Bronze Star Medal and the Army Commendation Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster.

After his service, Jack attended Winona State University and worked for Niedfeldt Trucking Company, Inc., in La Crosse, as an over-the-road truck driver. In 1975, through his work, Jack's brother, Bob, met a lovely young woman, Kathy Snapp and he thought Jack should meet her. On a blind date at The Cerise, Kathy fell in love with Jack's smile and they dated for three years, until they were married April 15, 1978.

In 1976, Jack and two partners purchased Niedfeldt Trucking from his father and he continued as part owner-operator for 25 years. In 2001, Jack began his next career as a salesman for La Crosse Truck Center and then River States Truck and Trailer, retiring in 2011. In 2013, Jack was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, and he died at home Thursday, May 9, 2019, from complications related to that disease, with his wife, Kathy, at his side.

Jack had many skills. He built five homes, living in four of them, including his and Kathy's family home. He was determined-always-to get a great deal on anything he wanted to buy, which led to much family humor and a lot of Zest soap and Charmin in the closet. He was the strongest person any of us has ever met and his meaty hands could use any tool; he was truly a "Jack of All Trades," including a skilled carpenter and mechanic. An excellent amateur golfer, Jack had a single digit handicap and never missed a putt that mattered.

Most importantly, Jack was an amazing husband, father and grandpa. He could console and snuggle any baby into bliss. He enjoyed gently teasing and getting giggles from the grandkids. He loved hugs, was giving to everyone who needed him, and was a loving family man. He was a quiet, humble leader, who just got things done. Jack and Kathy treasured spending time with their friends over many years of vacations and golf memories. We are convinced that Jack is now in heaven for Men's Night, where his friends welcomed him with a Mount Royal whiskey sour after 18 holes. We will miss his smile, that twinkle in his eyes when he liked something he heard and his uproarious laughter during funny movies. Jack's bravery and calm patience was palpable these past couple of years, as life became more complicated and we know that he is now at peace.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathy; his daughters, Kari (John) Niedfeldt-Thomas of New Brighton, Minn., Kendra (Scott) Sandy of Babbitt, Minn., and Nicole (Erick) Mills of La Crosse; grandchildren, Daniel and Evan Niedfeldt-Thomas, Wesley, Ryland and Amelia Sandy; and grand-dog buddy Jordy Mills. He was preceded in death by his parents; Kathy's parents, George and Gerry Snapp; and brothers-in-law, Bill Snapp, Lee Snapp and Phil DuLac. Jack is further survived by his brother, Bob and Bob's wife, Donna; sisters, Pat Boehlke, Judy DuLac and Mary Niedfeldt, sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Snapp and Sue Snapp; and many nieces and nephews.

