John Merrell
May 11, 2019
John Michael Merrell
MINDORO -- John Michael Merrell, 69, of Mindoro passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his home.
Services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Mindoro Lutheran Church, W3879 County Road DE, Mindoro. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. For a full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on May 13, 2019
