John McCann
April 10, 1931 - September 18, 2019
John Edward McCann
LAKE CITY, Minn. -- John Edward McCann, 88, of Lake City passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, surrounded by his family.
John was born April 10, 1931, in La Crosse, to John "Jack" and Mary (Czechowicz) McCann. He grew up in La Crosse and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1949. After graduation he enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS BLUE on active duty during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Jasperson of Viroqua Feb. 27, 1954, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in La Crosse. They were blessed with four children. John and Mary celebrated 65 years of marriage this past February. John attended Milwaukee School of Engineering receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree in mechanical engineering Sept. 20, 1957. After gaining work experience in Wisconsin and Indiana, John was hired in September of 1961 as a Certified Manufacturing Engineer for IBM in Rochester, Minn. After a successful career at IBM in Management and later as an International Procurement Engineer traveling all over the world, he retired July 1, 1987. Johns was a member of St. Mary's of The Lake Catholic Church in Lake City, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 8729 in Lake City, a lifetime member of the Lake City Sportsman's Club, Lions Club and Ducks Unlimited. John was an avid sportsman; fishing and hunting were his passions throughout his life. John also enjoyed camping, boating, computers, motorcycling and fishing trips to the Boundary Water Canoe Area. John will always be remembered as a grand story teller of his adventures. John especially loved spending time with his family.
John is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Cynthia (William) Rudeen of Bird Island, Minn., Daniel John McCann of Mora, Minn., Katherine (Bryce) Hinck of Lake City and Michelle McCann of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren, Britta Lillion, Andrew Rudeen, Charles Rudeen, Rachel Rudeen, Jessica Hinck and Benjamin Hinck; great-grandchildren, Brady, Elsie, Mae and Miles Rudeen; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Ann Jasperson of Rochester. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Robert and Jerome; sister, Jeanette McRoberts; and infant brother.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at St. Mary's of The Lake Catholic Church in Lake City, with Father John Wilmot officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Lake City. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Mahn Family Funeral Home Anderson-Peterson Chapel in Lake City. Friends may also call one hour before the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice, The Bluffs of Lake City or St. Mary's of The Lake Catholic Church. On-Line Condolences may be placed at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published on September 19, 2019
Events
Mass
Monday September 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church
419 W Lyon Ave, Lake City, MN
