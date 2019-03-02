John (Jack) A. Lysaker

John Lysaker passed away peacefully Saturday, March 2, 2019, surrounded by his family.

John was born Feb. 14, 1931, to Paul and Winnifred (Vanderzee) Lysaker in rural La Crosse County. He grew up on a farm in the old town of Campbell and attended Fauver Hill School. He then attended Logan High School, graduating in 1948. He met his wife, Judy (Richardson) on St. Patrick's Day 1960 and they married Jan. 12, 1961.

John attended UW-L and after, taught country school. He returned to college to study engineering. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea, from 1952 to 1954, working in the Hg and Hq Company of an Engineering Construction Corp. John was a member of Post 1530 of the VFW.

After his time in the Army, John went to work in construction and was a civil engineer tech in the building of the flood control dams in La Crosse and Vernon Counties. In 1964, he was admitted into the Brotherhood of Carpenters and remained there until his retirement in 1993. John and his wife, Judy, also enjoyed working together on their rental properties as a hobby.

John is survived by his wife, Judy; and his children, Lisa (Larry) Burge, Lana Silvers (Jim Lanzel), Laura Lysaker, Frederick Lysaker and Barbara Lysaker (Benjamin Stover). His is also survived by his grandchildren, Jonathon Silvers, Heather Silvers (Ray Townsend), Robert Burge (Kari Heal), Joseph Burge (Callie Horstman), Bishop Lysaker, Asia Lysaker; and his great-grandchildren, Liam Ray and Ryleigh Townsend and Jamie Burge. John was preceded in death by an infant son, Peter Lysaker; and his brother, Paul Lysaker.

A private family service will take place later this spring at French Island Cemetery.