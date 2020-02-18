John F. Leinfelder

John F. Leinfelder, 88, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Sanibel, Fla., while vacationing with his family. John was born May 12, 1931, in La Crosse, to Flavian and Harriet (Fay) Leinfelder. He married Barbara Kelly May 28, 1960, at Blessed Sacrament Church, in La Crosse.

John is survived by wife, Barbara; daughter, Ann Leinfelder Grove (Tim Grove) of Waukesha, Wis.; son, Joseph (Susan) of La Crosse, son, Fritz (Susan) of Holmen; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Leinfelder of Bolingbrook, Ill. John is preceded in death by his son, John Jr. "Jay,"; sister, Fay Mosier; and his parents.

John often shared his belief in the importance of setting a good example with his children and grandchildren. His 10 grandchildren include, Emily Umhoefer, Ben Umhoefer, Dara Leinfelder, Nick Leinfelder (fiancé, Samantha Hojek), Andrew Leinfelder (Christine), Dan Rovegno (Lauren), Christopher Leinfelder, Sophie Leinfelder, Sam Leinfelder and Abby Leinfelder. Nine great-grandchildren include, Louisiana, Robert, Kylar, Maxwell, Ariana, Hayden, Cameron, Eleanor and Kaiya.

John was a lifelong La Crosse area resident. He graduated from St. Joseph Cathedral Grade School in 1945, from Aquinas High School in 1949 and from Princeton University in 1953, with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering. He then served three years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Benner. John returned to La Crosse in 1956 and joined his father in the family steel fabrication business, Joseph J. Leinfelder & Sons, Inc., retiring in 2002.

John loved (to hear or to tell) a great story or a good joke. He was a gentleman. He had a twinkle in his eye when he talked about his family and was an avid fan of the Badgers, Brewers, UWL Eagles, and anything his children or grandchildren participated in. He cared about history and wrote complete stories of the UWL Quarterback Club and the family business. He played golf into his 80s, at the La Crosse Country Club.

John served on the board of many La Crosse organizations over the years, including Blessed Sacrament School, Aquinas High School, Aquinas Booster Club, UW-LaCrosse Quarterback Club, Gateway Area Boy Scouts, Greater La Crosse Chamber of Commerce, Gundersen Lutheran Hospital, and First Federal Savings and Loan (now Associated Bank). He was a charter member of the La Crosse East Rotary Club.

In 2004, John and Barbara received the Bishop John Paul Distinguished Alumnus Award from Aquinas High School.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and again from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday.

The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at .

Memorial donations can be sent to Gundersen Medical Foundation, Boys and Girls Club of La Crosse, Aquinas Catholic Schools Foundation, or La Crosse Community Foundation-Jay F. Leinfelder, Jr. Memorial Scholarship.