Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
John Brian Kellogg
December 07, 2019
John Brian Kellogg
John Brian Kellogg, "Little John" to us, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, due to complications from diabetes. He is survived by one son, Christopher Kenyon; his parents, John and Susan Kellogg; and one brother, Kevin Kellogg; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A time of gathering will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a prayer service at 11 a.m. Pastor Ted Dewald will officiate. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Rest peacefully, Little John.
John Brian Kellogg, "Little John" to us, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, due to complications from diabetes. He is survived by one son, Christopher Kenyon; his parents, John and Susan Kellogg; and one brother, Kevin Kellogg; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A time of gathering will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a prayer service at 11 a.m. Pastor Ted Dewald will officiate. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Rest peacefully, Little John.
Published on December 11, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of John
in memory of John
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 11, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
1 posts
Dec 11, 2019
Sorry for your loss John and Sue our prayers are with you