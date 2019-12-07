John Brian Kellogg
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

John Brian Kellogg

December 07, 2019

John Brian Kellogg John Brian Kellogg
John Brian Kellogg, "Little John" to us, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, due to complications from diabetes. He is survived by one son, Christopher Kenyon; his parents, John and Susan Kellogg; and one brother, Kevin Kellogg; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A time of gathering will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a prayer service at 11 a.m. Pastor Ted Dewald will officiate. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Rest peacefully, Little John.
Published on December 11, 2019
To send flowers to the family of John Brian Kellogg, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of John
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 11, 2020.

1 posts

Roget Johnson
Dec 11, 2019
Sorry for your loss John and Sue our prayers are with you