John Kellogg
December 07, 2019

John Brian Kellogg, 49, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Private services will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on December 9, 2019
