John Henry Holt
October 20, 2019
John Henry Holt
WEST SALEM -- John Henry Holt, 80, of West Salem passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Presbyterian Church of West Salem, 625 W. Franklin St. Pastor Larry Olson will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Neshonoc Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, both at the church. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com. To send flowers to the family of John Henry Holt, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 22, 2019
in memory of John
