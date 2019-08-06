Follow story
John Alvin Gerke
August 06, 2019
John Alvin Gerke, 58, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. A celebration of John's life will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Mirage Sports Bar, 4328 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com for the extended obituary and to share online condolence.
Published on August 7, 2019
