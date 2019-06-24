John F. Townsend and Marguerite 'Peggy' Townsend

HADLEY, Mass -- The artist John F. Townsend, 90, passed away June 24, 2019, in Hadley, Mass.

The middle of three children, he was born John Fletcher Townsend March 11, 1929, in La Crosse, to Dr. Eugene Herbert Townsend and his wife, Lillian (Johnson), a registered nurse. He idolized his older sister, Mary Ellen, and was a devoted role-model for his younger brother, Allan.

John grew up exploring the banks of the Mississippi River and hiking the Grandad Bluffs overlooking the City of La Crosse and the Mississippi Valley. At 6' 6" tall, John played basketball in high school and at Carroll College. While in college, John met his future wife, Peggy (Lehmann), at a party in Minneapolis. He often told the story of leaving the house one night and telling his father that he had "a date with a girl from Onalaska, who's Dad was a dentist." His father said, "Who, Peggy? I brought her into this world."

After receiving his bachelor's degree in 1950, John enlisted in the Air Force, serving three years stateside as a payroll clerk during the Korean War. During that time, John and Peggy were engaged and married in 1953. After his discharge from the Air Force, John pursued his interest in art, receiving his MFA from the University of Minnesota, in 1957. He then taught at the University of New Mexico, before being hired in 1960, by the University of Massachusetts/Amherst, where he was one of the first three hires tasked with developing the Art Department.

After his official retirement from UMass/Amherst in the mid-90s, John continued to teach in the department he'd helped build into an internationally-renowned program. Ultimately, the project that John considered his crowning achievement was the UMass Minuteman Sculpture, commissioned in 2001. It was his first large-scale figurative sculpture, drawing on all his skills and resulting in the nine-and-a-half-foot-tall bronze statue, completed and installed in 2002, at UMass between the Campus Pond and Old Chapel. John continued with small-scale sculpture, painting and collage-work well into his 80s and had returned to geometric collage in his last years.

A lover of animals, birds and wildlife, John expressed a deep and meaningful satisfaction with the woods and pond behind his Amherst home, where he was able to stay until the last few months. He passed away June 24, 2019, in Hadley, Mass.

He is survived by his brother, the Rev. Allan Townsend (wife, Carla); son, Eric Townsend; daughter, Dana Townsend (husband, Daniel O'Brien); grandchildren, Kira and John; nieces, Sue-Ann, Jane and Karen; and nephews, Peter and John. His wife, Peggy, passed away Oct. 19, 2019.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. -- Marguerite "Peggy" Townsend (née Marguerite Anne Lehmann), 91, passed away Oct. 19, 2019, in Northampton, Mass. Born Dec. 15, 1927, in Onalaska, to Dr. Raymond H. Lehmann and his wife, Agnes "Tootsie" (Berg), Peggy enjoyed what she described as the ideal, picture-book childhood, surrounded and supported by extended family and friends. Peggy excelled in school, later attending St. Olaf College in Minnesota, where she received her master's degree in English and speech therapy in 1949.

After graduation, Peggy moved to New York City. Beautiful, smart and a fast typist, she was hired right away as a receptionist at LOOK Magazine. She was soon assigned to the upscale fashion magazine FLAIR, as a secretary to the infamously demanding fashion editor, Fleur Cowles. Peggy was then hired as a personal secretary to the radio and TV titan, Arthur Godfrey. During this time she was good friends with Andy Rooney (60 Minutes), and dated a young photographer named Stanley Kubrick. In 1960, Peggy visited Kubrick in Los Angeles and he drove her around the Paramount lot and showed her the sets of "One-Eyed Jacks."

In 1952, Peggy returned to Wisconsin, and in 1953, married John F. Townsend, the son of the doctor that had delivered her as a baby. After John discharged from the Air Force and was working towards his master's in fine art at the University of Minnesota, Peggy got her first job teaching high school English.

Peggy and John moved to New Mexico, in 1958. While John taught art at the University, Peggy worked with a small touring theater group as an actress, set-designer and make-up artist. They relocated to Massachusetts, in 1960, when John was hired by the University of Massachusetts/Amherst, and Peggy at Amherst High School. After the birth of her son, Eric, in 1963, and her daughter, Dana, in 1966, Peggy got a job at Northampton High School, where she taught English and drama until her retirement in the late 1980s.

During those years and in retirement, Peggy traveled to Great Britain, Russia, China, Italy, Norway, Mexico and Malaysia. A lover of language, Peggy was sharp of wit, savage of eye and just naturally funny. She loved animals and gave to multiple animal charities. All she ever needed to be completely happy and content was a good book and a good reading light.

Peggy was able to stay comfortably in her Amherst home until health issues required a short hospitalization. She passed away in Northampton, Mass., Oct. 19, 2019.

She is survived by her son, Eric Townsend; daughter, Dana Townsend (husband, Daniel O'Brien); grandchildren, Kira and John; and brother-in-law, the Rev. Allan Townsend (wife, Carla). Peggy's husband, John, passed away June 24, 2019.