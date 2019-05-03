John J. Ewers
John J. Ewers

January 10, 1968 - May 03, 2019

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- John J. Ewers, 51, of White Bear Lake died Friday, May 3, 2019, in a bicycle/vehicle accident near his home. Born Jan. 10, 1968, to Joseph and Lucille (Hoeppner) Ewers, in La Crosse.
Survivors include his brothers, Richard (Ruth), Thomas, Gregory; his sister, Mary Ewers; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ann.
A celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Carefree Cottages, Maplewood, Minn.
Published on May 25, 2019
