John Ebersold
November 11, 1953 - September 07, 2019
John 'Indian' Ebersold
TREMPEALEAU -- John "Indian" Ebersold, 65, of Trempealeau passed away at home Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. John was born in La Crosse, Nov. 11, 1953, to Ralph and Gertrude (Stellpflug) Ebersold and was among the first graduating class of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School, 1972. On July 6, 1974, he married his high school sweetheart, Lu Hovell. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a reception held immediately following the service until 7 pm. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family. A full obituary and online condolences are available at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on September 9, 2019
