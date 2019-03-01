John P. Dolezel

John Peter Dolezel, was born to eternal life Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 7, 1934, in La Crosse, to Matthias and Elizabeth Dolezel. He was the fourth of five children in his family. He attended Catholic Schools, graduating from Aquinas High School in 1952. His strong faith in God came from his family and his upbringing. He attended UW-La Crosse for one year, before transferring to UW-Madison, where he earned his bachelor in business administration, with a concentration in accounting in 1956. He went on to earn his certified public accountant accreditation.

He was drafted to the U.S. Army and proudly served from 1956-1958, where he spent one of those years stationed in Germany. Following his honorable discharge, he worked for a couple of accounting firms for a short time before starting his 34-year career as an auditor for the State of Wisconsin-Department of Revenue.

John married Janet Stewart June 10, 1961, in La Crosse. Together they raised two daughters, Laura Dolezel of Eau Claire, Wis., and Margie Ignarski of Chippewa Falls, Wis. They resided in both Eau Claire and Cedarburg, while raising their family. John enjoyed his retirement years pitching horseshoes with the Eau Claire Horseshoe Club, hunting, fishing, playing dart-ball and drinking coffee and socializing at McDonald's. He was an avid Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan and loved talking sports with his family and friends. He also enjoyed the companionship of Vicki Knutson for over 25 years and together they enjoyed many trips and adventures together. John has been a practicing member of Immaculate Conception Church in Eau Claire, since 1983.

John is survived by his daughters, Laura Dolezel and Margie (Jim) Ignarski; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Scott) Hammond, Kayla Dolezel, Matthew (Sharina) Meinholz, Zachary Meinholz, Alex Ignarski and Justin Ignarski; and great-grandson, Grayson John "G-John." He is also survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Anderson and Margaret Niedzwiecki, both of La Crosse; and his special friend, Vicki Knutson. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Dolezel; and sister, Marian Dolezel; along with brothers-in-law, Richard Anderson and Joe Niedzwiecki; and sister-in-law, Mary Dolezel.

John will be remembered for his abundant faith in God, his sound advice and his never-ending love for his family.

Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave., Eau Claire, 54701, with Father Francis Thadathil officiating. Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hulke Family Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday morning at the church. Entombment with military honors will take place in the Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire, immediately following the funeral service. Friends and family may offer condolences online at .

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.