John A. Devine

John A. Devine, 81, of La Crosse died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

He was born in La Crosse, June 13, 1938, to Fred and Elaine (Panke) Devine and attended Logan High School. He married Barbara Retzlaff and they later divorced. John then married Linda Solberg, Nov. 8, 1980.

John served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of American Legion Post 52, of La Crosse. He had been employed at the Trane Company until his retirement.

John was a devoted family man who was very proud of his children. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, especially family camping trips to Chetek. He also enjoyed spending time with friends at Sam's Bar and Pastimes.

John is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Paul, Rick, Debra and Jason (Donna) Devine; son-in-law, Jeffrey Barton; his grandchildren, Alex, Steve, Zachary, Tyler, Jazlyn and Olivia; sisters, Anne (Bill) Dunn, Noreen (LeRoy) Carlson; brothers, Dick, Robert (Carol) and Donald (Cindy) Devine; sisters and brothers-in-law, Nancy Devine, Mary Lou Devine and Lee Rudie; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Barton; his parents; siblings, Mary Rudie, Joanne (Oscar) Sagen and Edward, Frank and Patrick Devine; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Devine.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Father Rick Roberts will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at .